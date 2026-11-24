The Charlotte Hornets had a chance to bounce back on Monday night, but fell to the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half of the game.

The Hornets were leading by four points at the end of the first quarter, 32-28, but lost the game in the second and third quarters as Memphis outscored the Hornets in both quarters.

Ty Jerome scored 29 points (7-of-12 on 3-pointers) to lead the Grizzlies, while Cam Spencer had 24 points off the bench for Memphis. Charlotte had several players with solid games on the offensive end of the court, but it was not enough to get the win.

Christian Anderson Gives Hornets a Big Boost Off the Bench

Nov 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Christian Anderson (5) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard RayJ Dennis (10) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The big story for the Hornets on the night was the play of rookie guard Christian Anderson. The rookie finished with a team-high 25 points in 25 minutes of play, shooting 9-of-12 from the field, including 6-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Anderson’s contribution provided the team with a big offensive spark. He also finished with the best plus/minus on the team at +13. His ability to knock down shots gave the team another option to score when other players were struggling.

Naz Reid had 24 points and six rebounds but needed 25 shots to get to that point, making just eight of his attempts.

Coby White scored 21 points with five 3-pointers, and Brandon Miller had 20 points, five assists and three blocks. Four players scored 20 or more points for the Hornets, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Grizzlies.

Hornets Can't Stop Grizzlies in Second Half

Nov 23, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Liam McNeeley (33) reacts after scoring during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Spectrum Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlotte had a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter but was outscored 34-28 in the second quarter to fall behind 62-60 at halftime.

Memphis outscored Charlotte in the third quarter by a margin of 27-22 and held on for the win despite a valiant effort by the Hornets in the fourth quarter, in which they scored 29 points.

The Hornets made 20 of their 45 3-point shots but were only 37-of-92 from the field. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies were 39-of-81 from the field and 24-of-24 from the free-throw line.

Moussa Diabate also had a strong performance for the Hornets as he finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He helped keep the Hornets in the game on the glass, but the team needed more consistent play from everyone else on the floor.

Charlotte Has to Find a Way to Turn Close Games Into Wins

Nov 23, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) shoots as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another disappointment for the Hornets. Monday's loss opened a four-game homestand for Charlotte, which was hoping to get back on track.

The Hornets have several players that have been able to contribute to the offense, but they have not been able to convert those individual performances into a win. Scoring 111 points in a game at home should be enough to come away with a win, but Memphis shot 48% from the field and was perfect from the line.

The Hornets will look to bounce back in their next game on the homestand. There were some bright spots on Monday night, but the team will need to put together four solid quarters in order to come away with a win.