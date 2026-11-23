It's Monday, and you know what that means! The Charlotte Hornets have a home game on their schedule, and for the third consecutive time, it will be on a Monday. Three weeks ago, it was a 33-point loss to the Pistons; two weeks ago, it was a 12-point win over the Cavaliers.

Last week, the Hornets were in the midst of a West Coast road trip, and so today's game against the Memphis Grizzlies marks the third consecutive home game that's been played on the first day of the week.

The start time is 7pm, and once again we won't see lots of players on both sides take the court:

The Injury Report:

Charlotte Hornets: OUT - Kon Knueppel (L Hamstring), Dennis Schröder (L Hamstring), Grant Williams (R Hamstring), Grayson Allen (Concussion), Kylan Boswell & Michael Ajayi (G-League) Probable - Brandon Miller (R Knee)

Memphis Grizzlies: OUT - Cameron Boozer (R Ankle), Jerami Grant (L Calf), GG Jackson Jr. (L Foot), Scotty Pippen Jr. (Lumbar Disc), Richie Saunders (R Knee)

Most notable on the Grizzlies' side, Rookie of the Year candidate Cameron Boozer is sitting out, as is savvy veteran scoring option Jerami Grant. GG Jackson Jr. and Scottie Pippen Jr. also shouldn't be overlooked; they are usually part of Memphis' bench unit.

It's fair to say that in this one, the Hornets won't be at a significant availability disadvantage, as long as Brandon Miller doesn't end up having to watch from the sideline.

Projected Starting Lineups

Hornets Grizzlies Coby White Ty Jerome Sion James Cedric Coward Brandon Miller Jaylen Wells Naz Reid Jahmai Mashack Moussa Diabaté Zach Edey

What To Expect From Memphis

Usually, the Grizzlies' strength lies in their numbers. When fully healthy, their offensive versatility is overwhelming for a lot of opponents. But without Boozer's combination of rebounding and scoring touch, and without Grant's sweet shooting stroke, they'll have to be a bit more one-dimensional.

The focal point will have to be Ty Jerome. Together with Zach Edey, he forms one of the deadliest pick-and-roll pairings in the NBA. According to NBA.com, Jerome leads the league in pick-and-roll frequency as a ball handler.

Not only that, but his efficiency trumps that of many of the NBA's finest guards and wings. Possessions with Jerome as a pick-and-roll ball handler generate 1.07 points on average.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Compare that with the same metric for other high-volume players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (1.02), Jayson Tatum (1.01), and Donovan Mitchell (1.01), and it becomes obvious that Jerome has had a great start to the season that goes beyond putting up big numbers in the points-per-game department.

It definitely helps that his teammates are shooting the leather off the ball, too. Cedric Coward (15.3ppg/47.2% 3pt), Jaylen Wells (11.2/41.5%), Cam Spencer (11.1/54.1%), and Javon Small (9.6/37.5%) are all great options in the backcourt or on the wings.

In the frontcourt, the aforementioned Zach Edey is backed up by Taylor Hendricks and Isaiah Stewart, who can both shoot the ball and are physical rebounders.

In short, this is going to be a very challenging matchup for the Hornets. What do they have to do to make it a competitive one?

Sion James will have to get into Ty Jerome's grill. Memphis runs their pick-and-rolls really high up the floor, sometimes almost at mid-court. If Jerome sees space coming off the screen, he's currently one of the best at taking advantage of it.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a team, the Grizzlies will also sometimes fall victim to their youthfulness and the inconsistent rotations caused by injuries. If you're able to speed up their decision-making, they can be a little turnover-prone and will sometimes struggle to set up their defense on the other end.

At the same time, they aren't the peskiest team when it comes to on-ball defense. They are, however, very aggressive off the ball and will jump at careless passes in the halfcourt all the time. This should finally be an opportunity for whoever handles the ball to create a good shot for themselves. Two of Naz Reid, Brandon Miller, and Coby White should realistically be able to put up solid to good shooting splits.

To hear an in-depth preview for tonight's game, feel free to check out the corresponding episode on the Charlotte Hornets on SI YouTube (HERE) or Spotify (HERE) podcast channel.

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