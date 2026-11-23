The Charlotte Hornets have a difficult matchup tonight with the Memphis Grizzlies. They have also lost 10 of their last 11 contests, so these two teams could almost not be more opposite right now.

Who's going to win? Here's what the Hornets On SI staff predicts.

Owen Watterson: Grizzlies 109, Hornets 103

With Memphis missing rookie standout Cameron Boozer against the Hornets tonight, you have to think their chances to win this game are at least a little better than normal. On the other hand, though, PG Ty Jerome recently returned for the Grizzlies, and the Hornets have struggled against All-Star-level guard play all season long.

Jerome has come back down to earth after beginning the year as the NBA’s leading scorer, but Memphis is just so talented in so many places. G Cedric Coward is having one of the best all-around seasons that nobody in the league is talking about.

Zach Edey looks like a future All-Star. Jaylen Wells is shooting as efficiently from three as any role player in the league, and you could say the same about backup PG Cam Spencer, who was impeccable during Jerome’s brief absence.

They’ll also have known Hornets-havoc-instigator Isaiah Stewart playing backup center, and I just don’t love this matchup for Charlotte, overall. It is Brandon Miller’s birthday, however, and maybe a B-Mill Birthday scoring explosion could turn the tide. He just hasn’t been efficient enough of late for me to say he’ll make that change tonight.

Zach Roberts: Grizzlies 114, Hornets 105

Charlotte Hornets center Naz Reid (0) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) defends | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have seen enough lately to think the Hornets can be more competitive in this one than previously thought. They've been obliterated plenty, but they've kept it closer lately than I expected. That still doesn't mean they're going to win.

Both teams are pretty banged up, but until Kon Knueppel returns, the Hornets are almost always going to be at a health disadvantage. Not having Grayson Allen stings, too. The Grizzlies won't have Cam Boozer, but they still have Ty Jerome and other good players.

Memphis is 12-5 for a reason, and the Hornets are 4-11 for a reason. This is a bad team, one of the worst in the NBA, taking on a very good team. Even at home with Brandon Miller and Coby White healthy, the Hornets simply don't have enough juice for the upset.

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