Another NBA player doesn't understand Hornets' LaMelo Ball strategy

In case you've been living under a rock, LaMelo Ball has had injury problems since he entered the NBA. The Charlotte Hornets guard has played 75 games once. In fact, he's crossed 50 games played just twice.

His availability has always been a question mark, but he very well could get to or pass 70 games this year as well. Part of the reason why is an all-out effort to manage his minutes, and the Hornets have tried bringing him off the bench on back-to-backs to do that.

I wrote previously about that strategy being in need of a little tweak, but the logic is very sound. It's also not hard to understand, especially when you realize he's in the starting lineup every other game. He's come off the bench just a few times this year.

Yet, NBA players and former players can't seem to grasp why the Hornets are doing this. Draymond Green accused them of tanking even though they had just blown out the Denver Nuggets on the road.

Jeff Teague says ain’t no way lamelo ball should be coming off the bench for the Charlotte hornets. He’s a max contract player pic.twitter.com/XVAe28gqCB — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) January 22, 2026

Jeff Teague is now among the chorus of people loudly and incorrectly discussing this situation. I'm sure if any of them watched Hornets games, they'd quickly understand why Charles Lee and staff are trying this.

Teague's co-hosts called it a "f*****g joke," adding that Ball needs a "change of scenery" after this. Teague chimed in that he likes Lee and worked with him a couple of times throughout his career, but said Lee is trying too hard to prove a point.

"They don't believe in stars," Teague said, comparing Lee to Gregg Popovich and Mike Budenholzer. "When I was in Atlanta, they didn't believe in stars. I can tell they're trying to do that with the Hornets. 'We don't have a star here,' he's tripping."

Teague thinks Lee is trying to almost "humble" Ball, making it like a college atmosphere where everyone on the team has a chance. "Ain't no way in hell in any world should LaMelo Ball be coming off the bench," the former guard said.

He noted that Ball is very young and an All-Star-level player, so there should be no reason to have him as the sixth man. "He's on a max deal," Teague went on. "Switch teams," one co-host implored Ball.

They all seem to think Ball should be unhappy with Lee and the current situation. For what it's worth, Ball is happiest on the court and when he's having success.

Generally speaking, what the Hornets are doing is working, because Ball is having a very strong season and so are the Hornets. Most importantly, Ball is healthy. He's only missed 10 games this season.

But sure, three games coming off the bench in back-to-backs is reason to fire Lee and for Ball to demand a trade.

