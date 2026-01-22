Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic

The Charlotte Hornets came up short at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, ultimately losing the game 94-87 after trailing throughout and quickly abandoning their plan to keep LaMelo Ball on the bench in the first quarter. Now, they make a quick stop to Florida to visit the Orlando Magic on the second night of a back-to-back, and our writers have made their predictions.

Here's how the Charlotte Hornets On SI staff sees tonight's game playing out.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 120, Magic 116

Just when you think you start to get a beat on this Hornets team in one way or another, they surprise you. After an embarrassing start on national TV against Cleveland, they showed tremendous fight in the second half and made it interesting for a moment. LaMelo Ball should have a little more freedom tonight, and as good as this team has been offensively over the last 15+ games, it's hard for me to imagine that they put up another stinker collectively. I'll roll with the Bugs.

Zach Roberts: Magic 115, Hornets 104

All the goodwill the Hornets have earned went out the window with a pitiful effort on national television, and nothing about this matchup suggests a huge bounce back. Orlando's defense is good, and if the Hornets struggled last night, I can't envision them truly lighting it up tonight.

Philip Trapp: Magic 114, Hornets 106

Orlando's rest advantage probably shows up early tonight, especially if the Magic are able to set the tone defensively and turn stops into easy offense. However, Charlotte should have stretches where it keeps things competitive by slowing the game down and executing in the half court. But the combination of fresh legs and home energy for Orlando may ultimately make it difficult for the Hornets to sustain for four quarters on the second night of a back-to-back.

