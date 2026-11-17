The Charlotte Hornets have had Kon Knueppel for six minutes this season. He played six minutes in his return from an injury, only to reaggravate that same injury. He is going to be reevaluated soon, but Hornets fans know that means very little. He could be out for a while.

Without him, the Hornets have struggled. All the shooting they possess, even without Knueppel's near-historic stroke, hasn't translated to any offensive success. They own the worst offense in the NBA.

Something has to change. When Knueppel gets back, it's probable that the sheer overwhelming amount of shooting on the floor at one point will help turn the tide. But until then, the Hornets need to adjust.

It looks like Charles Lee is running a lot of the same concepts he worked with last year, but they're not working as well. The lack of LaMelo Ball, who is an stressor on the defense as a shooter and passer, is hurting. How can the Hornets make up for that?

When they get into those plays that set the NBA on fire last year, they aren't having success anymore. One of the biggest reasons is that there just isn't enough ball movement. Where Ball might've passed to a roller or found the open man, current Hornets aren't. They're taking the shots that would've been passes.

Charlotte Hornets center Naz Reid (0) shoots the ball over Los Angeles Clippers forward Max Strus | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, no one on this roster is a Ball-level passer, and no one should try to be. But a simple tweak to simply pass more often will help. Naz Reid should pass more instead of forcing up shots, as he's shooting 39.9% from the floor.

That's one example, but Brandon Miller and his 34.4% field goal percentage are guilty of this, too. Defenses know that all of these players are primarily shooters, so they're less respectful of a potential pass. It makes the shot that much harder.

So, if Lee can get his players to be more willing passers, it will open things up. First of all, the players who are currently being ignored by "better" shooters will get more open looks. That's always a good thing for an offense.

Second of all, defenses will begin to consider the pass more than the shot, which will leave Miller, Reid, and the other ballhandlers more open. It will work twofold.

Obviously, this is easier said than done, otherwise the Hornets would have done it by now. But with Knueppel probably nowhere near a return, it's got to be a huge point of emphasis.

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