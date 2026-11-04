Score Predictions for Another Nets vs. Hornets Matchup

The Charlotte Hornets head to Brooklyn to take on the Nets for the second time in this young NBA season. They won the season opener there by six points, a narrow margin over one of the league's worst teams thus far.

The Hornets are slowly getting healthier, though their offensive numbers are still pretty lowly. Can they rebound from four straight losses, some of which were particularly brutal, and get another win over the Nets?

Here's what the Hornets on SI staff predicts will happen.

Evan Campos: Hornets 113, Nets 104

With Charlotte's starting backcourt back in the fold, even with minutes restrictions, the Hornets' offense should benefit from having players properly slotted into their ideal roles in the rotation. Coby White and Kon Knueppel's off-ball shooting gravity forces defenders to shift toward them, opening up driving lanes for their teammates, something the players previously starting in their place weren't offering. Their ability to make the right reads with the ball should also help the offense operate more smoothly and look more cohesive as a unit.

In their season-opening win over Brooklyn, the Hornets won in three key areas they'll likely need to control again to improve to 2-0 against the Nets — the three-point battle, the battle on the glass, and the turnover battle. With both teams ranking among the NBA's most turnover-prone clubs, taking care of the basketball on their end and creating some havoc defensively to generate easier two-point looks in transition could be a good way to get Charlotte's offense going, at least for this game.

Zach Roberts: Hornets 113, Nets 101

Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) controls the ball against Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Schroder | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nets seem to pretty clearly be the worst team in the East. Even without Coby White and Kon Knueppel, the Hornets weren't that. There's a clear talent gap between these two teams, even if their first matchup was a tight one.

A few things have changed since then. Brandon Miller has somewhat adjusted to his new life, so I don't expect another 18 points on 21 shots sort of night from him. White is back, and he should be better with his legs under him.

Knueppel is supposed to make his season debut tonight, which will help. Put simply, the Hornets have a fair amount more firepower than they did in the first game, which should open things up for virtually everyone. It should be much easier this time around.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 114, Nets 108

The Hornets desperately need to get off the schneid, and I think tonight is the night. I’m not expecting anything crazy from Kon Knueppel in his season debut, but getting him back is huge, especially because it alters the rotation and gets another shooter on the floor. Charlotte gets a much better outing from Coby White tonight, and it leads to a Hornets win.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets