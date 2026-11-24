The Charlotte Hornets lost a tight, back-and-forth affair with the Memphis Grizzlies. It was close throughout. They have looked more competitive as of late, but the Hornets have still lost 11 of their last 12 contests.

Charles Lee spoke after the game about the loss to the team with the third-most wins in the NBA. He talked about how competitive the Hornets were. Without Kon Knueppel, Grayson Allen, Grant Williams, or Dennis Schröder, a six-point loss is not as ugly as you'd expect.

🎙️ Charles Lee: "I thought we were on the verge of a serious breakthrough this evening... it wasn't always pretty, but it was very competitive."



"Win or lose, we come in the next day. We work on our bodies, work on our minds, and we correct the things that need to be corrected." pic.twitter.com/POlDP7phf9 — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) November 24, 2026

Lee said, "I thought we were on the verge of a serious breakthrough this evening. Credit to our players... It wasn't always pretty, but it was very competitive."

He cited the physicality of the game and the frequent game plan switches throughout the game to counter what the Grizzlies were doing. He praised the work they did, even if it ended in a loss. That's not a bad thing to hear from a coach.

That said, the season is 16 games old. We are not even 20% of the way through the 2026-27 season, and we're essentially already talking about moral victories — something this fan base is not interested in after trading away its star player after the best season in years.

Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee on the sideline against the Atlanta Hawks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not just Lee, and to his credit, he's making the best of a really tough start. It's likely that plenty of fans were pleasantly surprised by a tight loss when several signs pointed to another blowout. That is just the reality we're in now. It feels like it will be a long season, and competitive outings against good teams are going to be important.

It's disappointing because last year, we were talking about big wins, not moral victories. It felt like the Hornets were about to break through and become perennial playoff contenders, and that's not really the case right now.

This is all happening while there's been criticism of rotations and the minutes restrictions placed on good players that have potentially cost the Hornets some wins. It looks like they don't prioritize winning right now, although that's just the poor optics of the situation, likely not the reality.

For years, that's exactly what the Hornets were. But in 2025-26 (especially the 26 portion of the schedule), things seemed like they'd be different. Instead, we're partway through what feels like a long season.

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