3 Utah Jazz Players Set to Take Major Leaps in 2025
The Utah Jazz are entering the 2025 offseason with a mentality to improve and build upon the growth seen from several key players.
But, out of the team's strong batch of young talent, there remain three players who stand out as potential prime candidates to elevate their games and make a jump in production next season. Each has shown their respective flashes of being capable of taking their game to another level, and their continued growth will be crucial to the team’s future success.
Here's three players to watch on the Jazz roster who could take a big leap in 2025:
Walker Kessler
After being a member of the 2023 USA Men’s World Cup team, Kessler could very well represent Team USA on the Olympic Team as he continues to develop into one of the most underrated centers in the league.
Kessler has shown he can be a dominant rebounder and shot blocker, but expanding his offensive repertoire is the first step in making him a more versatile threat on the court.
“I think I’ll have a similar summer to last year,” Kessler said. “Last summer gave me a jump start heading into year three. I want to work on my free throws and catch-and-shoot threes, but more than that, I’m focusing on the effort and intensity I play with.”
Kessler becoming an above average threat from beyond the arc and high intensity player will take head coach Will Hardy’s five-out offense to another level.
Keyonte George
George is an explosive guard and natural-born scorer who can create his own shot at all three levels of the floor. While offensive production hasn’t been an issue for George, his offensive efficiency should be an area where he plans to improve.
As George continues to learn how to pick his spots on the floor and make quicker decisions at the point of attack, Utah’s offense will flow smoother on a night-to-night basis.
“Just because I know I can make the reads, I can do whatever's needed from me on the offensive end, it's just about: can you compete every single night, George said."
Having the mentality of a competitor will allow George to approach the game with a level of confidence that produces positive results on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
Isaiah Collier
Collier has a legitimate argument to be one of the biggest steals in the 2024 NBA draft. The talented 20-year-old guard showcased plenty of untapped potential, starting with his three-point shot.
Collier shot an inefficient 24.9% from three-point range but did not shy away from taking open shots, which speaks to his confidence level. The ability to be a threat from three-point range at the guard position is paramount in today’s NBA. If Collier decides to lock in this summer by focusing on his jump shot, it could be scary hours for the league.
Commitment to improvement should be an emphasis this summer for Collier, George, and Kessler. Each player’s growth will not only elevate their individual performance but also cause the team as a whole to be more successful. The Jazz could become one of the most exciting and competitive young teams in the NBA next season if these rising stars can reach their full potential.