Utah Jazz Reveal Starting Lineup vs. Charlotte Hornets
LAS VEGAS, NV — The Utah Jazz have their first of four Las Vegas Summer League contests underway on Friday, as they'll be tasked with going up against the Charlotte Hornets and their first look at fourth-overall pick Kon Knueppel.
But after a few varying chances to the roster, the Jazz will have a bit of a different-looking starting five from how they started night one in the Salt Lake City Summer League.
Here's the new first five out for the Jazz for game one in Vegas:
PG: Isaiah Collier
SG: Walt Clayton Jr.
SF: Elijah Harkless
PF: Cody Williams
C: Kyle Filipowski
Of course, the big name out of the mix is fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey, who's set to be sidelined for the second-straight contest vs. the Hornets due to right hip flexor soreness, and as he'd typically get that starting nod as he did for his first two showings, instead, that'll go to to two-way signee, Elijah Harkless.
Brice Sensabaugh, the Jazz's biggest name through two showings in SLC, will also not be a part of their outing vs. Charlotte, nor will he be playing during their time in Las Vegas. The Utah brass had seemingly seen enough out of their third-year wing after a record-setting performance vs. the Memphis Grizzlies earlier in the week, taken him off the roster, and he'll now stay back in favor of handing that extended opportunity to the rest of the guys taking the floor.
Perhaps the biggest name to watch within Utah's first five is 18th-overall pick Walt Clayton Jr., who's fresh off an impressive 20-point performance vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, and could have the green light for a high-usage night amid the Jazz's absence of Bailey and Sensabaugh.
Jazz vs. Hornets tips off at 5 PM MT on Friday night, where Utah will have an opportunity to extend its summer winning streak to four games.