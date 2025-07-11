WATCH: Kyle Filipowski’s Dunk Highlights Huge First Quarter for Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz have kicked off their Las Vegas Summer League action on Friday with their first contest against the Charlotte Hornets.
And through one quarter, the Jazz's biggest standout has been none other than 2024 second-rounder Kyle Filipowski.
During his first few minutes of play, Filipowski finished the quarter with 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists on 4/6 shooting from the field–– undoubtedly leading the way for the Jazz in scoring.
And in the midst of an explosive first quarter, Filipowski also had a nice highlight slam, coming off a feed from Jazz's first-round pick, Walter Clayton Jr.
Not only a strong finish by Filipowski, but a stellar feed from Clayton Jr., who's continued to impress during his first few reps in a Jazz uniform.
With the absence of key Jazz pieces like Ace Bailey and Brice Sensabaugh in their summer league rotation, the big question heading into this game centered upon who would be the one to step up without two of Utah's top scoring options in the fold.
Clearly, Filipowski has taken it upon himself to secure those scoring duties, resulting in a huge start on his behalf.
Through three quarters, the Jazz trail, 25-31.