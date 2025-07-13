76ers Guard Named Top Free Agent Fit for Utah Jazz
Through this year's free agency, the Utah Jazz have remained relatively quiet when it comes to bringing new additions into the fold, and have instead focused a bit more on building up and developing their young talent through this year's and past drafts.
However, despite the free agent trends the Jazz have taken on this summer, there still could be one potential signing Utah could take a look at as a potential acquisition if they wanted to get aggressive in the eyes of Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz: Philadelphia 76ers wing Quentin Grimes.
Swartz recently broke down the potential fit between Grimes and the Jazz, noting Utah and the 76ers could enact a sign-and-trade amid the latest departure of Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton:
"Even with two players earning over $50 million next year, the Philadelphia 76ers aren't even a luxury tax team right now and have access to the full $14.1 million mid-level exception," Swartz wrote. "Bringing back Grimes on a new deal would change this, however, and add a lot of overlap to the wing position... Grimes, 25, still fits a rebuilding Utah Jazz team that has shooting guard minutes available after trading Collin Sexton and agreeing to a buyout with Jordan Clarkson."
"The team already has Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George handling the ball, Ace Bailey and Cody Williams on the wing, Lauri Markkanen... and Walker Kessler at center. Grimes would round out this core nicely in a sign-and-trade."
On paper, Grimes sliding in at the two as a nice scoring option with size and proven potential to be a high-end offensive weapon could make sense, and at a price that's affordable to the Jazz, it makes sense as to why the dots can be connected on the two hashing out a deal.
During his last season for Philadelphia, Grimes averaged 14.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 46.7% shooting from the field and 38.5% from three-point range. A standout amid the up-and-down status of Joel Embiid, with it remaining a bit shocking to see him still out on the open market this late into the NBA summer.
Of course, in terms of a fit with Utah, the Jazz could look to prioritize the development of their internal talent rather than take a chance on giving a contract to Grimes, but with his services residing on the market late into free agency, it makes the idea of taking a flyer on him a bit more intriguing.
The Jazz still sit just over the roster limit of 15 players at 16 traditional contracts, but with a couple of moves around the edges, Utah could certainly look to add Grimes if there were interest in the building.