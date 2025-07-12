Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz Reveal Ace Bailey Injury Update for Summer League

What's the latest on the Utah Jazz's fifth-overall pick?

Jared Koch

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Ace Bailey looks on after being selected as the fifth pick by the Utah in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Ace Bailey looks on after being selected as the fifth pick by the Utah in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Through the past two games of the Utah Jazz's summer league action, it's been two outings without fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey being in the fold, as he's dealt with a hip injury to sideline him vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, along with their first time out in Las Vegas vs. the Charlotte Hornets.

However, heading into the Jazz's secon outing vs. the Golden State Warriors, it seems like Bailey could be on the verge of suiting up.

According to a report from Sarah Todd of Deseret News, team sources are hopeful that Bailey will be able to play on Sunday vs. the Warriors.

Bailey, who's had two contests in a Jazz uniform since being picked up in last month's draft, has shown some positive signs when he's been on the floor— his latest performance resulting in an 18-point, seven-assist win vs. the Memphis Grizzlies during Utah's second game of the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Though against the Thunder, both Bailey and Salt Lake City standout Brice Sensabaugh would miss the action, a trend that continued in Vegas vs. the Hornets. Yet, for the Jazz's second of four games, the status remains hopeful for the fifth-overall pick to get some more shine before a couple of months' rest gets underway before next season.

While Bailey may be on the floor vs. the Warriors, that might not be the same case for 18th-overall Walter Clayton Jr., who reportedly sustained a hamstring injury in the final minutes of Utah's contest vs. the Hornets. According to Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune, Clayton Jr. said he planned on playing moving forward in summer league, but how true that may be remains to be seen.

The Jazz and Warriors will tip off at 8 PM MT on Sunday night, where the status of both Bailey and Clayton Jr. will likely be ironed out in the hours leading up to tip-off.

More Utah Jazz Content

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

Home/News