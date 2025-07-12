Utah Jazz Reveal Ace Bailey Injury Update for Summer League
Through the past two games of the Utah Jazz's summer league action, it's been two outings without fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey being in the fold, as he's dealt with a hip injury to sideline him vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, along with their first time out in Las Vegas vs. the Charlotte Hornets.
However, heading into the Jazz's secon outing vs. the Golden State Warriors, it seems like Bailey could be on the verge of suiting up.
According to a report from Sarah Todd of Deseret News, team sources are hopeful that Bailey will be able to play on Sunday vs. the Warriors.
Bailey, who's had two contests in a Jazz uniform since being picked up in last month's draft, has shown some positive signs when he's been on the floor— his latest performance resulting in an 18-point, seven-assist win vs. the Memphis Grizzlies during Utah's second game of the Salt Lake City Summer League.
Though against the Thunder, both Bailey and Salt Lake City standout Brice Sensabaugh would miss the action, a trend that continued in Vegas vs. the Hornets. Yet, for the Jazz's second of four games, the status remains hopeful for the fifth-overall pick to get some more shine before a couple of months' rest gets underway before next season.
While Bailey may be on the floor vs. the Warriors, that might not be the same case for 18th-overall Walter Clayton Jr., who reportedly sustained a hamstring injury in the final minutes of Utah's contest vs. the Hornets. According to Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune, Clayton Jr. said he planned on playing moving forward in summer league, but how true that may be remains to be seen.
The Jazz and Warriors will tip off at 8 PM MT on Sunday night, where the status of both Bailey and Clayton Jr. will likely be ironed out in the hours leading up to tip-off.