Ace Bailey, Giannis Antetokounmpo Appear in New Nike Ad
The Utah Jazz's fifth-overall pick in Ace Bailey appeared next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and former Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper in the latest Nike advertisement for the Giannis Freak 7.
It was the first showing from Bailey in a Nike advertisement since signing ahead of his rookie season, taking the court next to the Milwaukee Bucks superstar and the San Antonio Spurs' second-overall pick in promotion for the new shoe.
In the ad, Bailey and Harper arrive at an on-court run in the gym with Antetokounmpo, and even Thanasis Antetokounmpo, showing off their skillset and mentoring the younger crowd that shows up to watch the events unfold.
Nike signed both Bailey and Harper to the brand earlier last year in November, signing NIL deals while stationed at Rutgers.
It's a bit of a re-enactment from an event that transpired between the trio earlier in the offseason, as both Bailey and Harper were seen getting in a workout with Antetokounmpo ahead of the draft.
Now, the two take on Giannis once again, this time hyping up the Freak 7.
Bailey comes in as an electric piece for the Jazz for his rookie season, coming off a short yet productive summer league stint where he showed some positive flashes.
During his two games in Salt Lake City Summer League, Bailey averaged 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, shooting 37.0% from the field in just over 29 minutes a night before he would eventually be ruled out the rest of the way with a hip injury.
As for Bailey's Rutgers teammate in Harper, he showed out in his respective showings as well, averaging 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in just over 22 minutes a night during the two games he played.
Expect some fireworks out of the Jazz's fifth-overall pick once he gets a chance to take the floor again once the regular season rolls around in October.