Analysis of Utah Jazz's Collin Sexton Trade
On the eve of free agency, the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets struck common ground on a deal that sent starting guard Collin Sexton and a future second-round pick to the Hornets in exchange for journeyman center Jusuf Nurkic.
This deal is a bit of a head scratcher for the Jazz, but lets try to unpack it.
First off, the Jazz having to attach a second-round pick to Collin Sexton's expiring contract to take back a worse player on a more expensive contract is surprising. Unfortunately, it speaks to Sexton's value around the league despite his talent. 6'1 combo guards don't hold a great deal of value around the league, especially if they don't provide much defensive value.
For reference, Anfernee Simons, a player who posted similar stats to Sexton and is around the same age and archetype, was just traded to Boston along with multiple second-round picks for Jrue Holiday. While Holiday is a better player than Nurkic, he's also owed over $100 million over the next three years in his ages 35-37 seasons. The soon-to-be 31-year-old Nurkic is on an expiring contract.
It's disappointing that the Jazz couldn't find more value for Sexton, a player who has deservedly been a fan favorite during his Utah tenure, but there are a lot of talented guards in the NBA right now. With Sexton's contract set to expire following the 2025-26 NBA season, the Jazz didn't have time to wait around for a better offer to come.
This trade helped the Jazz in one clear way: it provided more balance and opportunity to the roster. In the past three drafts, the Jazz have added Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, and now Walter Clayton Jr. Barring other major moves to the backcourt, these players should have plenty of room to shine this upcoming season.
Additionally, Nurkic provides the Jazz with center depth behind Walker Kessler. Before the trade, the Jazz had a few players who could masquerade as centers, but nobody who naturally filled that role. While it's clear that he is no longer a starting-caliber big, Nurkic can still provide veteran guidance to a young team.
He's a massive man who will be able to set good screens to help Utah's young guards. He rebounds well, provides a presence in the paint, and has always been a good and unselfish passer, something the Jazz need. We saw the Jazz go out and add a veteran center last year in Drew Eubanks to provide some similar skills.
While it might be tough to see Sexton go, he's headed to a Hornets team that could see an opening in the Eastern Conference. He now has the chance to push for the playoffs for the first time in his career and hopefully cash in on a new contract a year from now.
Overall, the Jazz attaching a second-round pick to Sexton to find more balance on the roster isn't ideal. Sometimes you have to take less on a player to accomplish some of your other goals as a team; this deal is an example of that.
We'll see what other deals are to follow, but the first deal of the offseason sent a clear message: the Jazz are providing their young players with plenty of runway to prove themselves.