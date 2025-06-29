Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz's Ace Bailey, Walter Clayton Jr. Reveal Jersey Numbers

The newest additions to the Utah Jazz have officially selected their jersey numbers.

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Ace Bailey looks on after being selected as the fifth pick by the Utah in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Following the Jazz's opening presser for all three rookies, it was revealed that Ace Bailey will wear 19, Walter Clayton will wear 13, while John Tonje will wear 17.

Perhaps the biggest that stands out of the bunch is Bailey's number–– as he'll be set to rock the number 19 for the first time in his career, having worn 4 during his high school days and at Rutgers, even wearing it during his time with Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit.

And while Bailey would likely be on the verge of wearing 4 at the NBA level as he has throughout his playing career, the Jazz have the number retired in honor of Adrian Dantley– forcing Utah's fifth pick to turn elsewhere.

As he now enters a brand new situation in Utah, Bailey has opted to take on a fresh start with the number 19.

For the other names, Clayton was rocking 1 while with the Florida Gators and even during his two-year stretch at Iona, but that number is also retired in Utah for Frank Layden. Instead, he's opted to with 13, a number he had worn for a while in high school.

Tonje, on the other hand, will also be wearing 17 for the first time in his career after being 9 at Wisconsin, which is also unsurprisingly retired, this one for Larry H. Miller.

Therefore, all three of the Jazz's three rookie additions will not only be wearing some new threads for next season, but also a bit different numbers than what they're accustomed to, as well.

Fans will have their first look at the three rookies taking the floor in their new numbers once the Jazz's Salt Lake City Summer League officially gets rolling later in July.

