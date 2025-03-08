Analyst Gives Honest Grade to Jazz's Rookie Class
Across the course of the 2024-25 season, the Utah Jazz have increasingly leaned into their young talent as a part of their long-winded rebuilding and development process, effectively giving a big opportunity to the team's rookie class.
The Jazz's three rookie additions from this summer, Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski have all had their fair share of ups and downs this season. However, for the most part, each has showcased enough upside to warrant confidence for their future within Utah's endeavors.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes had similar positive things to say about the Jazz's rookie class.
When outlining a grade for each team's set of first-year players through the 2024 season, Hughes gave Utah a B based on what their young talent has shown up to this point, giving notable credit to Collier in the process.
"The Utah Jazz probably didn't expect Isaiah Collier would lead their rookie class in minutes by a huge margin, but the No. 29 pick's forceful drives and 90th-percentile ranking in assist-to-usage rate among point guards has earned him a major role," Hughes said. "He racked up 14 assists in a one-point win over the Wolves on Feb. 28. Collier can't shoot from the perimeter, but he's been an offensive engine who's even taken reps away from second-year guard Keyonte George."
Out of the trio of rookies the Jazz brought this summer, Collier has been the clear biggest riser of the bunch. He just recently brought home the Western Conference Rookie of the Month following a second-half-of-the-season surge, now averaging 7.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists through 55 games.
But it hasn't just been Collier to present worthwhile production in his first-year pro. Kyle Filipowski has been another bright spot of the Jazz's otherwise bumpy campaign, showing a versatile and appealing offensive skillset, while lottery pick Cody Williams has also continued to show strides in his progression as the year's gone on.
"Kyle Filipowski is showing signs of a three-point stroke that'd play nicely up front, has had several double-digit rebound games and has even cracked the 20-point mark a handful of times since the break," Hughes continued. "Better still, lottery pick Cody Williams has actually been noticeable for long stretches after starting the season with a playing style best described as 'invisible.' Overall, this is a high-water mark for Utah's rookies. All three have had their moments after rough starts."
For any rookie, the first year of handling the ropes of being an NBA player won't be seamless, and the Jazz's own haven't been any different.
Collier has had his respective struggles as a shooter. Filipowski still has work to do to become a reliable two-way threat. Williams remains an appealing project, but has flaws to iron out around the board. Regardless, the three have all shown flashes throughout the year to add optimism for their career ahead and will have tons of time to work through those various wrinkles.
It's been a season full of learning experiences and gradual development that can hopefully act as a runway for a productive summer of progression, parlaying into a strong year two for 2025-26.
