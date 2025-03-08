Inside The Jazz

Walker Kessler Makes Jazz Franchise History vs. Raptors

The Utah Jazz big man has had a dominant night in Toronto.

Jared Koch

Jan 9, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) dunks the ball against the Miami Heat during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler has had nothing short of a dominant night in just one half of basketball against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

While Utah enters halftime down 46-57, it hasn't been without a record-breaking performance from Kessler. In just 16 minutes of play, the Jazz big man has posted a mind-boggling 18 rebounds alongside six points and two blocks.

Kessler's 18 rebounds in the half effectively tie the franchise record for rebounds in one half, matching Rudy Gobert's previous record of 18.

He doesn't fall too far off from the franchise record for rebounds in a game either. The best rebounding performance in Jazz history comes from Gobert as well, who posted 28 in 2021 vs. the Golden State Warriors. With just eleven more in the second half, Kessler will surpass his mark to etch his name in the Utah history books.

Since 1980, there have only been 19 30-rebound games throughout the league, making for a golden opportunity for Kessler to become the 20th with a strong finish. The last time a player reached 30 boards, it came from Jusuf Nurkic with the Phoenix Suns just over a year ago on March 3rd, 2024.

