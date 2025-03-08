Jazz Get Major Paul George Injury Update Ahead of 76ers Bout
The Utah Jazz will likely be in to face a majorly depleted Philadelphia 76ers team on Sunday night.
According to the 76ers injury report, they'll be without Paul George in the lineup vs. the Jazz as he deals with a groin injury.
The team announced that George will also be out of the action during their follow-up contest against the Atlanta Hawks in a back-to-back on Monday.
George now joins other All-Star talents in Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid (out for the season) on the sidelines, as each has also been ruled inactive for Sunday's contest against Utah.
It's been far from an ideal season for the 76ers. After entering the season with championship aspirations following a significant offseason swing to bring in George's services, the season has gone about as south as one could expect. On Sunday, those challenges look to continue for Philadelphia.
The Jazz could be without several contributors as well. During their last showing against the Toronto Raptors, Utah didn't have big names like Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins in the lineup due to injury, and could have the same outlook for this one against Philadelphia.
Expect a clearer outlook on Utah's health once the official injury report unveils ahead of tip-off.
The Jazz will get things going against the 76ers in Philadelphia on Sunday, at 5:30 PM MT, as both teams will look to rebound from their respective multiple-game losing streaks.
