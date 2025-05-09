Analyst Slams Utah Jazz's Keyonte George After Up-and-Down Year 2
It was an interesting season to unfold for Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George.
Between his moments of highlights at the beginning and end of the year, with an increase in some key stat averages, along with a few growing pains in the form of a few efficiency questions and defensive ability, it was a campaign that had its mountains and it's valleys throughout.
Those adjustment periods are nothing irregular for a young player finding their footing in the league, and George is no different. However, even while only just completing his second season in the books, the Jazz guard has still caught a bit of criticism his way with the way his year two panned out.
The latest chatter surrounding George comes from Zach Lowe, who sounded off a bit of his feelings on the second-year Jazz guard during a new episode of The Zach Lowe Show.
"George will do stuff on an NBA floor. We were like, that's an NBA pass right there... a left-handed laser beam pass into the lane," Lowe said. "But he's just been so bad defensively and hasn't been able to shoot it well enough that you're like, what is this amounting to? And what it amounted to this year was that he got demoted to the second unit halfway through the season or whatever."
For young players still in the early phases of adjusting to the NBA game, consistency can oftentimes be a make-or-break piece of their further development. And for George, that progression into being a more consistent contributor on both sides of the floor could certainly be the defining factor of his future in the mix for the Jazz.
George has shown great upside during his first two years in the mix–– as a versatile scorer with moments on all three levels of the floor, while also commanding the lead of Utah's offense as the floor general for points of his first two years in the league. But, possibly his largest goal moving forward will depend on continuing to show those flashes on a nightly basis.
Needless to be said, a massive year three lies ahead for Keyonte George.