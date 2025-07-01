Inside The Jazz

Atlanta Hawks Acquire Former Utah Jazz Guard in Sign-and-Trade

A former member of the Utah Jazz backcourt is heading to the Atlanta Hawks.

Jared Koch

Mar 4, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) signals the crowd against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) signals the crowd against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
One former member of the Utah Jazz backcourt is headed out East to join the Atlanta Hawks.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is joining the Hawks via sign-and-trade, landing a four-year, $62 million to join Atlanta in the process.

In the Hawks' sign-and-trade for Alexander-Walker, the Timberwolves reportedly received a 2027 second-round pick, a TPE, and cash, according to Charania.

Alexander-Walker was one of the more appealing 3&D guards available on the market this summer, and now finds his way to the Hawks as a valuable bench piece behind Trae Young and Dyson Daniels in Atlanta's backcourt.

Alexander-Walker, the 17th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, started his career with the New Orleans Pelicans, where he was eventually traded to the Jazz during the 2022 trade deadline–– ultimately spending 51 games in Utah.

While with the Jazz, he averaged 5.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in just over 13 minutes a night for what was a largely limited role compared to what he would be in Minnesota. He would eventually be dealt from Utah at the 2023 deadline in the Timberwolves' trade for Mike Conley.

During his last season in Minnesota, Alexander-Walker had one of the best seasons of his career, playing in all of the Timberwolves' 82 regular-season games, averaging 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 43.8% shooting from the field and 38.1% from the three.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) drives past Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski
May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) drives past Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) in the second quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Now, after two and a half years in Minnesota and a couple of solid playoff runs throughout, Alexander-Walker finds his way to the fourth team of his NBA career with a big-time pay day, in what's another big move for the Hawks across an active, productive offseason that's resulted in additions of Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kennard, and rookie Asa Newell.

For what could be a wide-open East next season, Alexander-Walker could be on the verge of making a third-straight Conference Finals, this time on the other side of the bracket.

