Utah Jazz Make Huge Decision on Jordan Clarkson
After six and a half years with the Utah Jazz, Jordan Clarkson's time in Salt Lake City has officially come to an end.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Jazz and Clarkson are finalizing a contract buyout that will leave him as an unrestricted free agent. Per Charania, Clarkson already has multiple contending-level teams interested in his services.
After long being rumored as a potential trade chip for the Jazz, without much interest coming Utah's way for the 11-year league veteran, Clarkson instead ends with a contract buyout that will leave Utah paying for part of his $14.2 million expiring deal heading into next season.
It's yet another move made to the Jazz's guard rotation following last week's draft, as the Jazz also moved Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets in a trade for Jusuf Nurkic on Sunday.
Clarkson was the longest tenured player on the Jazz, being with the team since getting dealt from the Cleveland Cavaliers at the 2020 trade deadline, playing over 342 games with the franchise. During his tenure, he averaged some of the best numbers of his career with 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 42.8% shooting from the field, taking home the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award in 2021.
As mentioned by Charania, while bought out by Utah, the 33-year-old should have a good bit of interest on the open market, notably for those who might be looking for a veteran guard who can be an offensive spark plug off the bench.
During Clarkson's most recent season, he played in 39 games, averaging 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 40.8% shooting.
As moves continue to ensue on the Jazz's roster, Clarkson's buyout might be far from the last big decision Utah's front office makes across the coming days to weeks of an already active NBA offseason.