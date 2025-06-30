Utah Jazz Guarantee Contract of Svi Mykhailiuk
With the 6 PM ET window now opening across the NBA, the window for free agency negotiations has officially begun, and the Utah Jazz were the first to make a move, guaranteeing the contract of Svi Mykhailiuk.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Jazz have guaranteed the $3.68 million non-guaranteed salary of Svi Mykhailiuk for the 2025-26 season.
It's far from a splash signing or move fans had expected with free agency negotiations officially beginning, but for the Jazz, it does sign on one more player to their 15-man roster for the 2025-26 season.
The past two days have been nothing short of busy for the Jazz when it comes to making moves around their roster, deciding on Sunday to trade away Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic, and opting to release Johnny Juzang and buyout longtime veteran Jordan Clarkson just a day later.
Yet, for Mykhailiuk, he'll be set to stay onboard the roster amid the sudden turnover, set to take on his second season with the Jazz after agreeing to a four-year deal earlier last summer.
The Jazz had until the 30th to guarantee Mykhailiuk's contract for the upcoming season, along with their decision on Juzang. In the end, Mykhailiuk was the one to get the nod for next year, while on the other hand, Juzang hits the free agent market.
During his last season with the Jazz, Mykhailiuk appeared in 38 games for the Jazz, starting in 13, averaging 8.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 39.1% shooting from the field and 34.5% shooting from beyond the arc.
He'll be heading into his eighth career year in the NBA, spending time with several franchises since being selected in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons, and was a part of the Boston Celtics' championship roster during their 2024 run.
Expect NBA free agency to pick up with a bit more steam soon, but as of now, the Jazz are the first ones to make a minor move.