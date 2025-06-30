Knicks Linked to Jordan Clarkson After Utah Jazz Buyout
The Utah Jazz are reportedly finalizing a buyout with longtime veteran Jordan Clarkson after six and a half years with the franchise, and it seems there's already one team at the front of the line that could be his most likely next destination for next season.
According to Deseret News' Sarah Todd, the New York Knicks "might be the landing spot" for Clarkson following his contract buyout with the Jazz.
"Can confirm the news that Jordan Clarkson is finalizing a buyout with the Jazz, and it looks like the Knicks might be the landing spot," Todd wrote.
This isn't the first time Clarkson has been linked as a potential fit with New York, as the Knicks had reported interest in the now-former Jazz guard during the 2024 trade deadline. And while a move didn't quite get hashed out then, perhaps now could be the perfect time for the former Sixth Man of the Year to find his way to the Big Apple.
During his most recent season with the Jazz, Clarkson played in 39 total games to average 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 40.8% shooting from the field and 36.2$ from three-point range.
While the Jazz were unable to find a suitor in a trade to ship him out leading to his eventual contrat buyout, Clarkson still has a ton of value with a contending-level team, which is the type of situation the 33-year-old wants to join according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
For the Knicks, Clarkson could be an interesting, low-cost addition to their backcourt behind Jalen Brunson for next season as a bench spark plug, who can still have his flashes of hot shooting moments from time to time that can give New York another layer of depth and offensive production for what could be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference next season.
The Knicks are likely far from the only team interested in acquiring Clarkson, but they may very well be the frontrunners in that race to land him.