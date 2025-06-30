Former Utah Jazz Forward Signs 1-Year Deal With Timberwolves
One former Utah Jazz veteran has reportedly signed a new contract with free agency opening right around the corner.
According to insider Shams Charania of ESPN, Joe Ingles has signed a one-year, $3.4 million deal to re-up with the Minnesota Timberwolves, for what will be his 12th season in the NBA and second with the Timberwolves.
Ingles, who was with the Jazz to start his NBA career for eight years from 2014 to 2022, is nothing short of a fan favorite through the streets of Utah thanks to his tenure with the team during the mid to late 2010s, and now, he'll have at least one more season under his belt for the 2025-26 campaign ahead.
Ingles suited up in 590 total games for the Jazz, averaging 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, while also being a part of five-straight playoff runs with Utah from 2017 to 2021.
Ingles will also be alongside some other former Jazzmen in the form of Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker, another former player for Utah, seems to be receiving significant free agent interest that could lead to him leaving Minnesota later this summer.
Though for Ingles and the rest of the remaining former Jazzmen sticking in Minnesota for next season, it'll be another opportunity to hunt for that aspired first NBA title, as the Timberwolves have appeared in back-to-back Western Conference Finals, only to be stopped just short by the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder, respectively.
During his last season in Minnesota, Ingles played in only 17 games, averaging 6.0 minutes throughout the year, posting 0.8 points per game on 26.1% shooting from the field.
So if that's a sign for anything, the 37-year-old doesn't look too likely to have a heavy rotational role come next season, but he'll be a nice veteran presence in the locker room with what might be one of his final chances to push for that NBA title.