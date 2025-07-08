Brice Sensabaugh Makes Summer League History in Jazz vs. Grizzlies
The Utah Jazz took home another narrow victory in their second Salt Lake City Summer League showing on Monday night, taking down the Memphis Grizzlies, 112-111 to rattle off to a 2-0 start, where it was also a huge performance from third-year wing Brice Sensabaugh.
During his 27 minutes on the floor, Sensabaugh collected a whopping 37 points on 9-14 shooting from the field, paired with four rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Undoubtedly, a huge night from Sensabaugh in any sense, but especially so when factoring in the historical implications.
With Sensabaugh's 37 points, it marks the highest-scoring performance of the Salt Lake City Summer League since starting in 2015.
The Jazz had an impressive comeback in this one as well, going down as far as 14 points at the end of the first quarter, but after a dominant performance from Sensabaugh down the stretch, next to a strong showing from the rest of Utah's starting five, they pulled out a second-straight win, nearly esecaping GG Jackson's wild last-second shot being ruled a two-pointer.
Sensabaugh started off the summer league in SLC hot, beginning with 19 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks on 7/13 shooting during his first game against the Philadelphia 76ers. And now, he's put together an even more eye-catching performance on Monday.
While it is summer league, it's certainly a great sign for Sensabaugh's development to see just how capable he is of scoring the ball, whether it be from his versatility as a shot-maker, or his ability to draw contact at the rim.
A major difference in this one came down to the difference in opportunities at the line, as the Jazz had 31 team fouls resulting in 25 free throws for Memphis, while the Grizzlies put together 46 fouls on their end for 43 free throws for Utah. Sensabaugh, who shot 13-14 from the line, was a major benefactor with a third of those chances at the line.
Sensabaugh also lit things up from range, connecting on six of his nine three-pointers; over half of Utah's three-point shots on the night. He also got significant help from Cody Williams and fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey, who each had 18 points.
Regardless of how he did it, Sensabaugh made Salt Lake City Summer League history and gave the Jazz even more positive momentum heading into the action on the horizon later this week and next.
The Jazz will have one more game in Salt Lake City in a back-to-back against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where they will then travel to Las Vegas with the rest of the 29 teams. But as for Sensabaugh, his status for Vegas could certainly be up in the air, for good reason, after such a statement performance.