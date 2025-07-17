Collin Sexton Breaks Silence on Trade From Utah Jazz to Hornets
The Utah Jazz made a big shakeup to their guard rotation earlier this offseason in the form of their trade to send Collin Sexton and a future second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic–– shipping out the three-year franchise veteran to the third team of his career.
Now, after months of trade speculation, Sexton has finally found his new home for the coming season in Charlotte. The 27-year-old has been able to get settled with his team over the past few weeks, preparing for the year ahead, and seemingly excited about the road ahead with the Hornets.
In an interview with Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer in Las Vegas, Sexton broke down some of his thoughts on his move to the Hornets.
“Super excited,” Sexton said. “Super grateful for the opportunity. Ready to come in and help build the culture, and just be a leader right away. I feel like the last couple of weeks practicing and stuff, it’s been a lot of fun, but also getting used to the guys.”
Sexton's been getting comfortable with his teammates and coaches since the move took place, and has since been in Vegas with his guys to build a bit of added chemistry in the months ahead of next season. He'll join alongside the likes of LaMelo Ball and Spencer Dinwiddie in Charlotte's backcourt, who should be eyeing a decent role for his first year in the mix.
And when Sexton heard the news of his deal to Charlotte, it also allowed for a move closer to home, with his roots and support system being tied to Atlanta–– another factor he was pumped for.
“I was just super excited,” Sexton continued about the trade, “super ready to get to know the coaches and get to know the organization. And it’s not too far from home, so I was super excited about it. That’s for sure... the support system that I have back home in Atlanta — it’s only 3½ hours away. So, it’s a quick little drive. So, I’m super excited about that.”
While a tough pill to swallow for Jazz fans seeing their fan favorite guard part ways, it's a challenge that Sexton himself is ready to take on, and a move that allows Utah to get one step closer to their long-term goals.
