Utah Jazz G League Affiliate Announces New Logo, Rebrand
The Utah Jazz's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, have officially announced a new rebrand on Tuesday, giving the team a whole new look ahead of the 2025-26 season.
It's the same team name for the Stars, who have been established with the Jazz since the 1997 season, first known as the Idaho Stampede, who would then relocate to Salt Lake in 2016, now with the name they've been known as for nearly the past decade.
The Stars now change to a "Mountain Purple", "Sky Blue", and "Midnight Black" color scheme, the same colors the Jazz will be shifting to officially next season, along with their own new jerseys.
For the Stars' new primary logo, it's a slight pivot from their previous look, with a purple basketball as the backdrop to the team name, with a star along the inside of the S. In the team's logo reveal video, several other new secondary designs were also unveiled alongside their primary
As for a new court or uniforms, the release of those remains to be determined, but regardless, it's the first rebrand the team has taken on since relocating to Salt Lake City, and one that aligns perfectly with the new look Utah will be officially transitioning to next season.
Along with the announcement of the new rebrand, president of the Salt Lake City Stars, Jonathan Rinehart, released a statement.
“This rebrand marks a tremendous step forward in the growth of the Stars and a deeper alignment with the Jazz,” Rinehart, said. “The Stars live by the ‘It Starts Here’ motto, aiming to develop and elevate all of our players, coaches, and staff through the incredible support of the Jazz and SEG organization.”
The Stars will rock their new look for the first time once the G League season kicks off in November.