Ace Bailey Official Status Revealed for Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards
The Utah Jazz will be without their fifth-overall pick for yet another night in Las Vegas.
According to the Jazz's latest injury report update, Ace Bailey will be out for Wednesday night's game vs. the Washington Wizards with a hip injury, sidelining him for his fifth-straight summer league game.
Along with Bailey, 18th-overall pick Walt Clayton Jr. will be inactive for the Jazz's contest vs. the Wizards with the hamstring injury his sustained vs. the Charlotte Hornets, while second round pick John Tonje remains questionable with an ankle injury.
Bailey did perform decently well when he was on the floor for his first two times in Salt Lake City, as in his last performance vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, he finished with a nice 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in a winning effort.
However, since that game, the Jazz have kept Bailey out of the action for all four games in Vegas, and with only one more contest to follow Utah's upcoming matchup vs. the Wizards, it leaves only one more chance before the fifth-overall pick lands as a complete no-show in Vegas.
For the Jazz and their top young talent with a forward-thinking focus to the regular season, keeping both Bailey and Clayton out of the mix is a safe and sensible approach, but in the meantime, it leaves Utah a bit shorthanded.
The last time the Jazz were on the floor, it ended up with a narrow overtime loss vs. the Spurs, 91-93, even with Kyle Filipowski's heroics of a double-double with 35 points and 11 rebounds. However, Utah will have this one, as well as one more game scheduled vs. the Chicago Bulls to help leave Vegas on a higher note.
Tip-off between the Jazz and Wizards begins at 8 PM MT in the Thomas & Mack Center.