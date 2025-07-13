How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors, NBA Summer League
The Utah Jazz will have their second of four NBA Summer League showings in Las Vegas off and rolling on Sunday night, taking on the Golden State Warriors after coming up short vs. the Charlotte Hornets, 105-111, the game prior.
In their last outing, it was a dominant showcase from Kyle Filipowski, who stood out with a game-high 32 points, along with six rebounds and five assists despite the loss, showing a ton of good qualities on the offensive end. He'll have a chance to keep that positive momentum flowing with another expected start vs. Golden State.
This time around, the Jazz will hope to be on the winning side, facing a Warriors team led by familiar names like Will Richard, Isaiah Mobley, and Utah Utes alum, Gabe Madsen.
Heading into the contest, it'll be worthwhile to monitor to status of not only Ace Bailey (hip), but Walter Clayton Jr. (hamstring) as well, as the Jazz's two first-round rookies will be dealing with their respective injuries that could take them out of the fold.
If both rookies being sidelined does wind up being the case, keep a close eye on Filipowski, Isaiah Collier, and Cody Williams having an enhanced layer of responsibility on Sunday.
The Jazz's complete summer league roster can be found here, while a full preview of what to watch for in this year's slate of games can be found here.
Here's how to tune into the action between the Jazz and Warriors:
TV
Streaming
Mobile/Streaming Devices
Date/Time
- Sunday, July 13th at 5 PM MT
Where
- Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
2025 Utah Jazz Las Vegas Summer League Schedule
- Game 1: Friday, July 11- Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz @ 5 PM MT
- Game 2: Sunday, July 13- Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz @ 8 PM MT
- Game 3: Monday, July 14- San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz @ 6:30 PM MT
- Game 4: Wednesday, July 16- Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz @ 8 PM MT