3 Big Takeaways From Utah Jazz's Summer League Loss vs. Warriors
LAS VEGAS, NV– The Utah Jazz came up short in their second summer league showing in Las Vegas on Sunday night, falling 93-103 to the Golden State Warriors in a game with a few interesting storylines to unfold, despite the roster being a bit shorthanded at the top.
Following the Jazz's second of four contests in Vegas, here are three key takeaways from what Utah put together vs. Golden State:
1. Jazz Rookie Talent a No-Show
It was a bit of a disappointing outlook before this one even tipped off for the Jazz, as Utah's rookie talent would go 0/3 on the night in terms of appearances–– with each of Ace Bailey (hip), Walt Clayton Jr. (hamstring), and John Tonje (ankle) all dealing with their respective injuries to keep them on the sidelines.
From the Jazz's perspective, it adds up. There's no need to risk any premier young talent in a low-stakes summer league matchup, leading to them taking the conservative approach. However, now seeing the Dallas Mavericks ruling out Cooper Flagg for the rest of the way, and the Philadelphia 76ers sitting VJ Edgecombe out due to a thumb injury, it's yet another case of a top-five pick now seeing some limitations in the Las Vegas action.
Regardless of the circumstances for Utah, it kind of sucked the life out of this one from the jump, where the hope now shifts to Monday night vs. the San Antonio Spurs for the Jazz trio to get their next opportunity to suit up.
2. Kyle Filipowski Shines Again
As he's done in both Salt Lake City and now Las Vegas, Kyle Filipowski had yet another impressive night for the Jazz vs. the Warriors.
He was one of two names on the Jazz roster to log a 20-point outing next to Cody Williams, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds–– another night proving he truly may not need these summer league reps compared to the average player, but one where he's still on the floor showing off his offensive skillset and versatility anyways.
The only blip on the radar for Filipowski centered on the foul troubles he seems to frequently find himself in across his past five games, as he finished with a game-high eight personal fouls on the night. Habits like that won't hold up in the regular season, but in the meantime, it's just summer league.
3. Cody Williams Turns It On Late
Similar to his first outing in Vegas vs. the Charlotte Hornets, it was a slow start for Cody Williams on Sunday night. He finished the first half with 15 minutes on the floor to collect just three points on 1/6 shooting, had two turnovers, and a -7 plus-minus; a far from ideal outcome for last year's tenth-overall pick in a night without two starters in the mix.
However, those lapses didn't last long. Williams caught the hot hand in the second half with a staggering 19 points on 7/11 shooting from the field, also logging seven rebounds, three assists and two steals–– showing just the type of player he can be when he's aggressive, engaged, and firing on all cylinders on the offensive end.
Williams, while he's had some ups and downs in his early NBA career, is certainly a process to be patient with in the pros. Performances like he put together in the second half are reasons why you can still hold stock in the top-ten pick moving forward.