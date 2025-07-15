NBA Insider Updates Utah Jazz, Lauri Markkanen Trade Rumors
The Utah Jazz have had a busy offseason up to this point of the summer with multiple forms of roster turnover taking shape.
Whether it be the decision to trade Collin Sexton and John Collins, cutting ties with longtime franchise fixture Jordan Clarkson, or a draft to bring in three new pieces headlined by Ace Bailey, it's been an offseason with many changes for the Jazz, all centered upon maximizing this group's young talent for the season ahead.
And now with a bundle of moves to ship out several veterans in the books, the big question Utah has for many centers around what's to come with star forward Lauri Markkanen, and the potential of a trade coming to form amid the Jazz's busy offseason.
However, when asking around the league, it seems like Markkanen getting moved isn't at the top of the to-do list in Utah.
NBA insider Tim MacMahon of ESPN detailed the latest on Markkanen and any potential trade with the Jazz, noting that while there remains speculation across the league surrounding a move, the Jazz's "intention" is not to move off of him.
"The Jazz have parted ways with veterans Jordan Clarkson, John Collins and Collin Sexton this summer, clearing the way for Utah's collection of young picks to develop and be evaluated during another season that is likely to end with the best possible lottery odds," MacMahon wrote. "This has prompted a lot of scouts and executives to wonder whether the Jazz would trade 28-year-old Markkanen next, as new president of basketball operations Austin Ainge takes over as the primary decision-maker in the franchise's rebuild. That is not Utah's intention, sources told ESPN."
"It would be too much to describe Markkanen as untouchable, but the Jazz still project the All-Star forward as a key player in their future core," MacMahon continued. "Utah listened to offers for Markkanen last summer, but none of the talks with other teams ever came close to tempting CEO Danny Ainge and GM Justin Zanik to make a trade... It would take quite a haul for the Jazz to consider moving Markkanen, probably requiring him to restore his value by performing well for those kinds of offers to come the Jazz's way."
It's been common knowledge for some time that the Jazz don't want to trade Markkanen. If a deal does develop involving shipping the one-time All-Star off elsewhere, it'd be because a team offered the Jazz a package that couldn't be turned down.
Clearly, those expectations haven't been met, keeping Markkanen in town.
And even with the recent deals the Jazz have made to ship out multiple veteran names, that rationale to hold Markkanen at a steep price and alongside their current group of guys hasn't changed. Utah wants to keep and build around Markkanen as a core piece to their rebuild moving forward.
Markkanen comes off an up-and-down season in Utah, averaging 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, and a year where he shot a bit inefficient splits at 42.3% from the field and 34.6% from three, coming out to be the worst counting stats he's had since being in Salt Lake City.
Despite the bumps in the road from last year, the Jazz are confident in their franchise star to right the ship, all while being set in place in Utah.
Don't totally count out the Jazz from doing anything unexpected, which could happen across any NBA offseason, but on the surface, Markkanen seems primed to be suiting up in Utah for the 2025-26 season.