Collin Sexton Saw One Major Improvement From Jazz's Young Core
While the Utah Jazz did suffer from their fair share of unrest and growing pains throughout their 2024-25 campaign, it was a year that did come with a massive opportunity to develop and progress the young talent on the roster stacked up across the past three summers.
And while it wasn't a seamless process, as every young player has their own ups and downs to traverse, the Jazz still saw some strong signs and upside for what's to come in Utah and their young, budding foundation being built with guys like Isaiah Collier, Keyonte George, Kyle Filipowski, and others.
There's a lot to like with the core the Jazz have put together, along with their growth showcased from last season. Yet, when asking Collin Sexton, there's one factor Utah's young talent presented that stood out more than anything: their competitiveness.
"I would say just their competitive spirit," Sexton said. "Just going out there and wanting to compete on both sides of the floor. Not just worrying about offense, but wanting to compete on defense is a big thing. Then also, just wanting to get better each and every day. Coming to me asking questions, I'm going to them, asking them questions. I feel like they've been able to take on a role of a lot so quickly, and I feel like they're doing really, really good with it."
It's an aspect that may come a bit overlooked on the surface. However, when going out every night for a tanking team hitting rock-bottom on the standings, keeping that drive and motivation to keep the ball rolling for all 82 is easier said than done.
Yet, as Sexton comes to credit, it's something the Jazz young core handled in a noticeably positive way– taking the most out of their situation, while remaining bought in throughout the course of the year while facing those trials and tribulations.
"I try to tell them all the time, take it one day at a time, and you're going to continue to see yourself get better and better," Sexton continued. "I told [Taylor Hendricks] that two weeks ago. I'm like, 'Yo, just see where you were, and how far you've come.' Just like those day by day things, and being where your feet is at."
It's safe to say the Jazz have a special group being built, even if it may require a bit of extra patience in the process to get this core to the level it needs to be. Sexton, as well as the rest of the Jazz's core, has remained bought into the cause despite the struggles with a constant mindset of getting better and competing every day.
While the transition to the top might not happen overnight for this Jazz roster, there's some clear shades of a winning culture clearly in the building.