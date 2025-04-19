Jordan Clarkson Drops Cryptic Comments on Jazz Future
It was nothing short of a rough 2024-25 season for the Utah Jazz, as the team embarked on their most expansive tank since starting their rebuild process three summers ago, effectively setting their franchise record for losses in a season, finding their way to the depths of the NBA standings entirely.
For the Jazz's young core, the trials and tribulations are just a part of the climb to the top. But, for veterans like Jordan Clarkson finishing their 11th season of service in the league, being on a tanking squad at this point in their career is far from the ideal spot to be in.
Now turning 33 years old this summer, Clarkson looks eager to get back to contention. And while there's tons of love housed in Utah, the guard himself knows that the league is a business, and anything could happen that can turn the tide rather quickly.
"Oh, for sure. I would love to be playing some meaningful basketball, winning games. And would I love to do that here? For sure. I wouldn't trade that for nothing," Clarkson said. "But, the NBA is the NBA. You've seen this year, nobody's untouchable, you don't know what's going to happen in the summertime, or what's happening next season. But, yeah, having a chance to win– I know I can play at a high level and play meaningful games– I think it would mean a lot to me too."
Clarkson saw a bit of a shortened season due to injury, along with being one of the Jazz's many veterans to miss some extensive time during their tanking efforts across the year. He played in 37 contests, putting together 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 40.8% shooting from the field.
The former Sixth Man of the Year still has juice in the tank to compete at a strong level, and could even have a nice role on a contending squad. But being on a Jazz roster in the midst of a full franchise reset complicates things.
Heading into this offseason, Clarkson will be on an expiring contract worth $14 million, leading to some question marks of how the Jazz could approach his situation moving forward. Perhaps a team closer to contention could take interest in his services for the year in a trade, or Utah could even keep him on the roster until next summer rolls around.
The longest tenured player on the Jazz's roster with six years in town undoubtedly has tons of love for Utah, but there's tough decisions soon to come determining his long-term future with the franchise from both his own and the front office's perspective.
"Whatever's on my plate, I'm taking advantage of," Clarkson said. "If that's being here, being a vet, and doing that. Do I want that? Probably not, but if that's what I've got to do to be a pro, come in here, work every day, and help these young guys develop, that's just what I've got to do. But, if it goes somewhere else... either way, I'm going to come in here, be a professional, and get the job done."
Regardless of the outcome, Clarkson is motivated to make the most of his situation wherever he lands. Time will tell if that'll be in Utah for the long haul.