Detroit Pistons May Trade Former Utah Jazz Forward
The Detroit Pistons seem to be scavenging the market for a potential trade involving a former member of the Utah Jazz.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Pistons are reportedly "gauging the trade market" for former Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio.
The Detroit Pistons are gauging the trade market on forward Simone Fontecchio, who’s on an expiring $8.3 million deal, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote. "With Malik Beasley’s gambling investigation, the Sacramento Kings expected to pursue Dennis Schroeder in free agency strongly, the possibility Detroit loses Tim Hardaway Jr., and a Fontecchio salary dump trade happens, the Pistons could create $24 million in space to pursue Nickeil Alexander-Walker and other free agents."
Fontecchio, who started his career with the Jazz and spent one and a half seasons in Utah, could be a key name to watch on the trade market for those searching for forward depth and outside shooting, though he comes off a season paired with up-and-down efficiency numbers.
Fontecchio, who's now 29, comes off a season in Detroit where he averaged 5.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.9 assists on 40.2% shooting from the field and 33.5% shooting from three. He has two years and $16 million remaining on his contract, signed with the Pistons last summer.
During his time in Utah, Fontecchio played in over 100 games, starting in 40, averaging 7.6 points a night on 36.3% shooting from the field during his tenure with the team.
At the 2024 trade deadline, he would then be shipped to the Pistons in a deal that included Kevin Knox, the rights to Gabrielle Procida, and the second-round pick, which would be used to select Kyle Filipowski in last summer's draft.
Ultimately, a deal that can be looked back upon as a success for the Jazz with the return of Filipowski, who looks to be a potential long-term piece in Utah's rotation moving forward.
As free agency officially gets going on June 30th, keep an eye on Fontecchio to potentially be on the move from Detroit, for what would then be the third team of his NBA career.