Utah Jazz Release Three-Year Wing Johnny Juzang
The Utah Jazz have made an intriguing roster move just hours out from free agency kicking off around the league.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Jazz have released three-year wing Johnny Juzang.
Heading into next season, Juzang was signed to a $2.8 million deal, but it would be non-guaranteed if the Jazz cut ties before free agency opened on Monday. As a result, Utah releases its 24-year-old wing after three years in the mix.
Juzang was an undrafted pickup from UCLA who started his career with the Jazz in 2022, spending three years with the franchise and suiting up for 102 games. During his tenure, he averaged 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists while shooting 42.1% from the field and 36.3% from three.
Juzang was one of the Jazz's four non-guaranteed contracts heading into next season, a group including K.J. Martin, Svi Mykhailiuk, and Jaden Springer, which made for 20 total players on the roster when including the team's three newest draft selections.
Roster movement was inevitably going to take place, and Juzang's to be the first domino to fall in that process–– and he may not be the last.
Due to Juzang's ability as an outside shooter and floor spacer, he'll certainly be one to have some interest on the free agent market. Though as the Jazz continue to add more young talent within their guard and wing rotation and want to prioritize their development, the UCLA product seemingly didn't have a long-term spot within Utah's future.
Now, Juzang will likely be a name to watch to get scooped up in the coming days to weeks as free agency action gets going around the league, potentially for contending-level teams looking for an extra dose of shooting to their lineup, officially opening at 4 PM MT on Monday.