Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz Release Three-Year Wing Johnny Juzang

The Utah Jazz have cut a three-year veteran hours ahead of free agency opening.

Jared Koch

Apr 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) looks to past the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) looks to past the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Utah Jazz have made an intriguing roster move just hours out from free agency kicking off around the league.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Jazz have released three-year wing Johnny Juzang.

Heading into next season, Juzang was signed to a $2.8 million deal, but it would be non-guaranteed if the Jazz cut ties before free agency opened on Monday. As a result, Utah releases its 24-year-old wing after three years in the mix.

Juzang was an undrafted pickup from UCLA who started his career with the Jazz in 2022, spending three years with the franchise and suiting up for 102 games. During his tenure, he averaged 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists while shooting 42.1% from the field and 36.3% from three.

Juzang was one of the Jazz's four non-guaranteed contracts heading into next season, a group including K.J. Martin, Svi Mykhailiuk, and Jaden Springer, which made for 20 total players on the roster when including the team's three newest draft selections.

Roster movement was inevitably going to take place, and Juzang's to be the first domino to fall in that process–– and he may not be the last.

Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena
Apr 6, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Due to Juzang's ability as an outside shooter and floor spacer, he'll certainly be one to have some interest on the free agent market. Though as the Jazz continue to add more young talent within their guard and wing rotation and want to prioritize their development, the UCLA product seemingly didn't have a long-term spot within Utah's future.

Now, Juzang will likely be a name to watch to get scooped up in the coming days to weeks as free agency action gets going around the league, potentially for contending-level teams looking for an extra dose of shooting to their lineup, officially opening at 4 PM MT on Monday.

More Utah Jazz Content

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

Home/News