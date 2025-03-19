Jazz Draft: The Case for Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey & Dylan Harper
The Utah Jazz are well positioned to land a top-three pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft—a silver lining to an otherwise miserable season.
Luckily for the organization and fans alike, three franchise cornerstones can be found in this year’s class: Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey.
Each standout freshman provides a unique skill set that can help reshape the future of Utah in different ways. The last time the Jazz had a top-five selection came in 2014 — reinforcing the importance of landing the ideal prospect this summer.
Let's take a look at the case for each in the months leading up to this year's draft:
The Case for Cooper Flagg
Flagg is regarded as a generational talent who was ready to play professional basketball the moment he enrolled at Duke University. He excels on both ends of the floor with a high basketball IQ and an elite motor.
Standing 6-foot-9, 205 pounds, Flagg can score on all three levels and has the ability to initiate offense after grabbing a defensive rebound. He would be a seamless fit alongside Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen in Utah’s frontcourt. Flagg’s offensive and defensive versatility would give the Jazz a future two-way star to build around.
“This would be a Kevin Garnett-type impact player, although there are some differences stylistically, with Flagg displaying more traditional wing creation skill. Like Garnett, though, Flagg mixes power forward size with ball-handling and passing. He has also been a highly efficient post scorer at Duke, as well as an encouraging mid-range shooter,” Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman wrote.
The Case for Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper
Harper and Bailey are without a doubt the top freshman duo in the country. Both were five-star recruits coming out of high school before committing to Rutgers.
Dylan is the younger son of NBA champion Ron Harper and a 6’5” left-handed shooting guard with elite shot-making ability. He averaged 19.4 points, 4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds this season. His presence in Utah’s backcourt would form a young and formidable rotation with Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier, providing high-level shot-creation and making good decisions with the ball in his hands.
Bailey’s blend of athleticism, size, and natural scoring ability makes him an intriguing prospect and one the Jazz can plug and play in their lineup. As a 6’10” wing/forward, he has the ability to play both guard and forward positions.
Utah would welcome Bailey’s versatility with open arms as he has the potential to provide reliable scoring and elite perimeter defense.
While Rutgers didn't make the Big Dance this year, both Dylan Harper and Bailey showcased their talents and proved they are ready to play at the next level, and could be significant components as potential pieces in the Jazz's rebuild process.
Bottom Line
The Jazz have an opportunity to build on the foundation they have already set by landing Flagg, Bailey, or Harper. Each prospect has a high ceiling with room to improve and provide ideal fits for a Jazz roster that needs an infusion of talent.
Utah's future for this summer's draft will become clearer with time the ping pong balls are drawn on May 12th in Chicago at the long-awaited lottery.
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!