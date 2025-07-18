Dwyane Wade Shares Reaction to Utah Jazz Drafting Ace Bailey
The Utah Jazz made a huge draft addition last month in the form of fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey, effectively giving this group a potential franchise centerpiece to build around for years to come, and one of the best talents coming out of this year's talented class.
It's a move that's gotten some high praise since the Jazz turned in their draft card last month, with one prominent name in Dwyane Wade, Hall of Famer and minority Jazz owner, seemingly being a big fan of decision.
Wade recently appeared on the "Time Out" podcast to share some of his thoughts on the Jazz's move to pick up Bailey in the draft, noting that he was a talent Utah simply couldn't pass on.
"Getting a young guy like Ace Bailey, the talent that he has, you cannot pass him up,"Wade said on the Time Out podcast. "There is no way. Even though the rumor mill was saying that he wanted to go to certain teams, there's no way you can pass him up. He is too talented. He is one of those guys that just walk in the gym, and he can get you 30. He is just one of those Melo-type of scorer type of players, so [you] had to get him. I thought Danny [Ainge] and the staff did an amazing job of grabbing a young fella."
Wade, who became a minority owner of the Jazz in 2021, has been in the background as a supporter of Utah and a close connect with governor Ryan Smith. And while he's not quite the one making the team and personnel decisions, he's on board with this one to add the Rutgers star into the fold– one who he even compares to the likes of a future Hall of Famer in Carmelo Anthony.
Bailey did have some ups and downs during his first and only year at Rutgers, also having a few questions and wrinkles through his unique pre-draft process, which may or may not have factored into his drop to the Jazz at five. However, it was Utah being the ones to take advantage of the situation, and they might've landed a major star for the next few years in the process.
Even while being limited in his initial summer league showings, Bailey showed some great signs through two games in Salt Lake City, and has the build on paper to grow into one of the premier offensive talents in the league in due time.
The Jazz and Wade clearly see similar traits out of Bailey and his NBA future, which, if anything, should be a good sign of things to come for his future in Utah.
