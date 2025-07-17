Utah Jazz Showing Interest in Signing Familiar Face
The Utah Jazz may have some interest in making a certain roster addition ahead of next season, and one who has had a bit of familiarity with the club dating back to last season.
According to a report from Spencer Davies of RG, the Jazz have had "productive conversations" with Isaiah Wong, a wing who previously spent time on Utah's roster last season during training camp.
"RG has learned that Wong and his representation have had productive conversations with the Utah Jazz, the organization with which he spent training camp last season before being waived in early October."
Wong, the 24-year-old wing, who's currently a part of the Celtics' summer league roster, was a part of CSE's Pro Day earlier this week, where he would not only show out for scouts and pro personnel, the Jazz would inevitably see themselves connected as a potential fit leading up to next season.
During his three games suiting up in Las Vegas, Wong has averaged 3.0 points on just over 13 minutes a night, shooting 27.3% from the field within his time in the 2K26 NBA Summer League.
Wong was originally a second-round pick at 55th-overall in the 2023 NBA Draft from the Indiana Pacers, where he would ultimately play in two games before heading to the Charlotte Hornets for the 2024-25 season. In those 20 games, he averaged 6.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in just over 13 minutes a night.
Nothing's quite imminent with a signing to the Jazz roster, and as Utah sits with 16 traditional contracts heading into the 2025-26 year, there needs to be a bit of work done to the current group as is to get prepared ahead of next season. However, don't be surprised to see Wong back on the roster come training camp considering the fans he seemingly has within the building.
