Utah Jazz's Kyle Filipowski Shares Thoughts on Summer League
The Utah Jazz wrapped up their fourth summer league game in Las Vegas to leave one more on the table before hitting the road, and perhaps the biggest standout throughout their time there has been none other than Kyle Filipowski–– who even got himself removed from the roster for showing enough positive signs after three contests.
Through three games out in the Thomas & Mack Center, Filipowski was a force. He led the league with 29.3 points per game, paired with 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists on an efficient 56.1% shooting percentage from the field and 39.1% from three. Truly dominant numbers from the former Blue Devil, to where it's easy to see why the Jazz brass decided it was time to take his time in Vegas to a close.
But in the mind of Filipowski, it's not only been a productive set of games on the floor for the Jazz, but a fun time that turns back the clock a bit to his AAU days–– something he spoke about following his 35-point performance vs. the San Antonio Spurs.
"It kind of takes me back to AAU days a little bit, and I love playing AAU," Filipowski said in Vegas. "So, it definitely is a different feeling. But, at the same time, you're trying to be mindful that you're trying to work on things to get better for next season."
It's been a strong stepping stone heading into next season for Filipowski in Vegas. The 20-year-old has shown out his offensive skillset and versatility in a big way, upside that even showed itself during the Jazz's time playing in the Salt Lake City Summer League when they rattled off a 3-0 start, and leading to his standing as one of the more impressive names to step foot onto the floor this summer.
His stint in Vegas has been a unique experience as well, performing at a high level in front of a Las Vegas crowd, and taking the reins of a bulk of this team's offensive responsibility, it's hard not to have fun out there, exploding onto the scene like Filipowski was, even if it may have came with an 0-3 result in the win-loss category.
Now, Filipowski can have a refreshed sense of confidence rolling into year two, and has proven just what his ceiling could look like on the offensive end when he's firing on all cylinders. Compared to his rookie numbers last season of 9.6 points on just over 21 minutes a night, the stage could be set for a breakout year two.
In the meantime, it'll likely be the last time Filipowski sees the floor in a summer league setting for the rest of his career, but while he was out there, the second-year big man clearly made the most of it.
More Utah Jazz Content
- Collin Sexton Breaks Silence on Trade From Utah Jazz to Hornets
- Utah Jazz Reveal Injury Report for Wizards Summer League Game
- Ace Bailey Official Status Revealed for Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards
- Utah Jazz G League Affiliate Announces New Logo, Rebrand
- NBA Insider Updates Utah Jazz, Lauri Markkanen Trade Rumors