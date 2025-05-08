ESPN Reveals Jazz's Potential NBA Draft Plans
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery sits right around the corner with less than a week to go until the official reveal, and with it comes one of the most vital moments within the Utah Jazz's rebuilding efforts across the past three summers.
It's a critical draft class for the Jazz. After a 17-win campaign was stamped in the books, Utah now resides atop the lottery odds list with a guaranteed top-five selection, and perhaps their best opportunity in franchise history to land the number-one overall pick if things fall in their favor.
However, with a chance to fall between picks one through four depending on the results of next week's lottery, it leads to lingering questions as to how the Jazz could approach their first-round pick in the event they fall to the second spot, third, etc. It's an appealing incoming class of prospects, giving Utah an opportunity to give this rebuild another bright young piece into the fold.
For ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony, there could be a set of top-four prospects for the Jazz to take a look at, depending on where their first-round pick lands. Of course, Duke's Cooper Flagg leads the way as the unanimous number-one pick, but a few other prospects of note fall in behind him.
"If they land in the top four, they should pick...
1. Cooper Flagg, Duke, SF/PF
2. Dylan Harper, Rutgers, PG
3. Ace Bailey, Rutgers, SG/SF
4. VJ Edgecombe, Baylor, SG
Most likely pick if they stay at No. 1: Flagg"
If the Jazz are able to luck out with a top four pick, the stage will be set for a talented key cornerstone to get added into the fold. Dylan Harper has been viewed as a likely candidate for number two and could be a long-term, star fit in the backcourt, Bailey has the size and scoring ability to have huge two-way potential, and Edgecombe's unmatched athleticism alone gives him looks in that top-five range.
Now, if the Jazz fall to the fifth pick? That's a discussion to be had if such a worst-case scenario plays out, but the odds on paper are in their favor to land a top-four pick (52.1%), rather than falling to five (47.9%). Time will tell if such an outcome will play out for Utah.
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery will take place in Chicago on Monday, May 12th.