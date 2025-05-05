Jazz's Will Hardy Drops Bold Statement After Signing Extension
The Utah Jazz made a major announcement on Monday morning surrounding a massive extension for head coach Will Hardy.
Following his third season in the mix with Utah, the Jazz decided to extend Hardy's contract until the 2031 season, keeping him in the fold for the next six years and continue to lead the team's rebuild process.
Following the Jazz's decision to re-up with their head coach until 2031, Coach Hardy shared his thoughts on the extension in an interview with Holly Rowe, making it clear that he not only loves where he's at, but is also extremely motivated to bring a championship to Utah.
“I love this place, and it’s not just about the team, and it’s not just about the organization,” Hardy said. “The community here in the greater Salt Lake area and Utah as a whole has been very receptive of me. I try to be present in the community, and I feel love every day. I’ll continue to do everything in my power to bring the championship banner to Delta Center,” Hardy said. ”We’re all in together, and I’m very, very thankful to represent you, (Jazz Nation).”
The extension comes after a tough regular season for the Jazz; one where the team suffered from a franchise-worst 17-65 record, and a campaign facing a bit of growing pains, injuries, and bumps in the road.
However, through the rough patches, the Utah brass still loved what they saw from Hardy, now locking him in as their head coach to reinforce that confidence as the Jazz continue to build their foundation up for the next few years.
While the Jazz are still navigating their way through a long-spanning rebuild process with lots of unexpected twists, one thing remains certain: expect Will Hardy to be the lead voice on the sidelines for the years ahead.