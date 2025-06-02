Inside The Jazz

Former Utah Jazz Assistant Finalist to Become Suns Head Coach

One former Utah Jazz could be preparing for a major promotion.

Oct 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) speaks to Cleveland Cavaliers associate head coach Johnnie Bryant during a time out in the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
A former member of the Utah Jazz coaching staff could be preparing to land a major head coaching job.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Cleveland Cavaliers coach and former Jazz assistant Johnnie Bryant is among the two finalists for the Phoenix Suns' head coaching vacancy. The other, Jordan Ott, is also an assistant on the Cavaliers' staff.

Both are expected to interview with Suns owner, Mat Ishbia, face-to-face in the coming days in the next stage of the process. So far, new Phoenix general manager Brian Gregory has conducted the team's interviews, starting with a pool of at least a dozen candidates, along with Devin Booker reportedly having a role in the hiring process as well.

Bryant, 39, started his coaching career as a part of the Jazz staff in 2012, remaining on the sidelines until 2020 before departing to join the New York Knicks' staff. In 2024, he joined the Cavaliers, inevitably being a part of their impressive 60-plus win regular season campaign this past year.

Jan 2, 2016; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (right) warms up with assistant coach Johnnie Bryant
Now, following one year after securing his role in Cleveland, Bryant could become the next head coach of the Suns.

However, it could be an uphill battle for Bryant to win over the favor of Ishbia in these next steps, as Ishbia and Ott have some strong ties with one another due to their connection with Michigan State, but it's hard to see him making the next stage of the interview process if he didn't have a real opportunity at winning over the job.

Needless to say, keep an eye on Bryant's name in the coming days as he looks for his chance at landing the first NBA head coaching gig of his young career.

