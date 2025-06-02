Utah Jazz Hire Danny Ainge's Son as President of Basketball Operations
The Utah Jazz have made a fascinating hire in their front office, and he's got some pretty familiar ties already sitting within the building.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Jazz have hired Austin Ainge, former Boston Celtics assistant general manager and son of Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, as their president of basketball operations.
Ainge has been onboard with the Celtics for the past 17 years, starting as a team scout, before eventually working his way into their assistant general manager position via a promotion from Brad Stevens.
In his time with Boston, Ainge was alongside the journey of the franchise's six Eastern Conference Finals appearances in the last eight years, along with their 2024 NBA Finals win over the Dallas Mavericks. During his tenure, he was a part of multiple coaching searches while being involved in major roster decisions, especially for a Celtics team remaining relatively active in making moves around the league in recent years.
Jazz general manager Justin Zanik released a statement upon the team's announcement of Ainge's hire:
"Austin is one of the most respected executives in the NBA because of his basketball prowess, experience, and work ethic, and I'm excited to partner with him on the shared goal of success for the Utah Jazz," Zanik said. "Once again, Ryan and Ashley [Smith] illustrated their commitment to Utah as they strive to build the best franchise in the NBA."
The deal comes at a perfect time for the Jazz, as they're on the verge of taking on a critical offseason for the future of their rebuild. Now, Ainge will work alongside the Utah brass assembled of Zanik, Ryan, and Ashley Smith, head coach Will Hardy, and, of course, Danny Ainge in their road to building a championship-level squad in the near future.
