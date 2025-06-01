Utah Jazz Could Target ‘Safest Option’ at No. 5 Pick in NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft still stands many weeks away, but in the meantime, we've seen an assortment of outlets drop their respective predictions for how the top of this year's draft could transpire in a class that could be largely unpredictable outside of picks one and two.
For the Utah Jazz, it's an interesting discussion to be had as to who they could target after falling to pick five in the lottery. There's not quite a shoo-in selection to round out the top five, and the board could end up falling a variety of ways in the weeks leading up to late June, forcing the Jazz to pivot their draft plans one way or another.
However, if the top four ahead of the Jazz have no surprises, the Jazz could have one certain option to look towards in the backcourt, dubbed to be their "safest option" on the table. For FOX Sports Research, that's Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears, who they have the Jazz selecting at fifth overall in their latest mock draft.
"Fears is a combo guard that can help any team with his offensive skill-set. The Jazz can go in several different ways here, but he is the safest option and should immediately help them. One thing he'll need to improve on is his three-point shooting, as he only shot 28% beyond the arc."
There are a ton of qualities to like in Fears' game. He's extremely young at just 18 years old, has a high offensive ceiling even without a fully developed arsenal, and could even play a strong role on that end from day one as a spark plug scorer.
However, there may be some questions to be had when considering his fit with the Jazz. One factor is that Utah is already a bit heavy on its contributors in the backcourt as is, and desperately needs playmakers on the other side of the ball after being one of the league's worst-ranked defensive teams for the past two seasons.
The scenario could inevitably play out into the classic debate between best available player and best fit on the board, revolving around Fears' fit with the Jazz, but regardless, he would have a chance to develop into a nice long-term factor in Utah's offense. It's easy to see how things could be a bit shaky at the start, though.
Between appealing talents like Fears, along with Duke's Kon Knueppel and Texas' Tre Johnson, it'll be a tough call for the Jazz at five when finding their best possible option on the board. Perhaps one of the top-four names ahead of them, like Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe, could fall into their lap and make the decision easier, but it might not be so simple.
Fears, among many, will be a key name to watch on the Jazz's radar when it comes time for the 2025 NBA Draft to get rolling on Wednesday, June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.