Former Utah Jazz Assistant Could Become Next Knicks HC
A former assistant coach of the Utah Jazz could be getting some looks for another head coaching vacancy.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Johnnie Bryant is a "presumed" candidate for the New York Knicks' head coaching job, amid the team's recent decision to fire Tom Thibodeau.
"When it comes to available coaches, longtime Villanova coach Jay Wright — who has long expressed a reluctance to make the leap to the NBA — and Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Johnnie Bryant quickly emerged as presumed likely candidates... emphasis on presumed," Stein wrote.
Bryant started his coaching career by joining the Jazz staff in 2012, staying on the sidelines in Utah until 2020 when he moved to an assistant role with the Knicks. Then he joined the Cavaliers in 2024, inevitably being a part of their impressive 60-plus win regular season campaign this past year. Now, he could be getting some looks his way for a job back onboard with New York.
Bryant has also been one of two Cavaliers assistants, the other being Jordan Ott, to get serious looks towards being the Phoenix Suns' next head coach.
In recent years, Bryant has found his way to becoming one of the stronger coaching minds on the bench across the league, where it seems to be only a matter of time until the former Jazz assistant gets a head coaching role his way.
Expect the Knicks to shuffle through a wide range of candidates, both within the pro and college leve, in the coming days and weeks to sort out their next head coach in place of Thibodeau, and don't be shocked if Bryant, the former Utah and New York assistant, gets strong consideration for that title.
Follow Jazz On SI on Facebook and X and subscribe to YouTube for Jazz news videos and live streams!