Utah Jazz HC Will Hardy Reacts to Austin Ainge Hire
The Utah Jazz made a major announcement to shake up their front office on Monday, upon their hiring of Boston Celtics assistant general manager, Austin Ainge, to become their next president of basketball operations and lead their team in personnel decision-making for the foreseeable future.
Ainge comes in after 17 years in being with the Celtics and being in his most recent role for the past six. And now, he's prepared to make a major jump as the head of the snake in Utah's roster decision-making process in their front office.
Following the announcement of Ainge's hiring, we saw Jazz head coach Will Hardy share his thoughts on Utah's newest acquisition, expressing not only excitement for the move but also having a bit of familiarity with the Celtics executive during their time of overlap in Boston.
"During my time with the Celtics, I really enjoyed working alongside Austin and was able to gain a great appreciation of his basketball insight and acumen," Hardy said. "Having Austin to help guide our group as we continue to grow is huge for our program."
Hardy was an assistant coach within the Celtics during the 2021 season, ahead of joining the San Antonio Spurs, while current Jazz CEO and Austin's father, Danny Ainge, was in the building too, so there's a ton of Celtics connections to be had within this new front office acquisition for the Jazz.
Ainge will be a vital part of whatever the Jazz decide to turn this offseason and for the years to come, joining alongside Utah's previously built regime of Hardy, general manager Justin Zanik, owners Ryan and Ashley Smith, and of course, the one and only Danny Ainge in being the ones to right this ship.
Ainge has nothing short of a big mountain to climb ahead of him with this Jazz rebuild, but he'll have the clear confidence from his head coach to make that happen.
