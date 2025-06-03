Utah Jazz May Target Cooper Flagg's Duke Teammate
Following a full tank to secure the best odds in the NBA Draft Lottery, the Utah Jazz still ended up with the fifth overall pick.
Despite finishing with only 17 wins, which was the lowest in the NBA, the Jazz still fell short of the first overall pick. The league changed the lottery system in 2019, and ever since then, the worst regular season team has failed to win the lottery.
Regardless, the Jazz hold a top-5 pick and an opportunity to bring in elite talent to a roster that desperately needs it. Utah was banking on winning the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes all season, but they may have to fixate on one of Flagg's teammates instead.
A new report from NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek for Hoops HQ suggests the Jazz, along with the Charlotte Hornets, are interested in Kon Knueppel with their first-round pick.
"Teams like the Utah Jazz (No. 5) and Charlotte Hornets (No. 4) are showing interest in the versatile guard (Kon Knueppel) and like his ability to seamlessly slide in alongside a star, ball-dominant player like Cooper Flagg and still find ways to positively impact the game," Peek wrote.
Knueppel was a sharpshooter at Duke and connected on 40.6% of his tries from three-point land in his freshman season. In 39 games started, Knueppel averaged 14.4 points, four rebounds, 2.7 assists, and one steal.
Standing at 6-foot-7, Knueppel has the height to translate to the professional level as a shooting guard. He showed out in the biggest moments and averaged an insane 55.6% from three in the NCAA tournament in March.
As of now, the Jazz are employing Collin Sexton as the go-to shooting guard. If they want to bring in a better shooter, Knueppel could be the answer if the Hornets pass on him.
As Peek mentioned in her report, the Jazz are interested in how Knueppel played alongside a star player in Flagg. If the Jazz want to complement Lauri Markkanen with another offensive threat, Knueppel would 100% be the guy for the job.
Markkanen has been involved in plenty of trade rumors over the past few years, but he signed a long-term deal to stay in Utah last summer. Drafting Knueppel might convince Markkanen that the team is headed in the right direction and keep him planted in Salt Lake City for a few more years.