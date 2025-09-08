Kevin Love Likely Won't Begin NBA Season With Utah Jazz
Since being traded to the Utah Jazz earlier this summer, there hasn't been many new developments surrounding what's to come for five-time All-Star Kevin Love and his NBA future.
Upon his arrival in Utah, many have expected Love and the Jazz to eventually reach a contract buyout agreement before next season. But in the months following the three-team deal with the Miami Heat, that decision has yet to be made, leaving Love still in Utah with just over a month to go until next regular season tips off.
However, don't get your hopes too high on Love remaining on the Jazz roster once the season opener rolls around.
According to a report by Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, Love is “widely expected to be traded or bought out by” the Jazz before next season, with the consensus being that he'll eventually sign with a contending team.
It's far from a surprise that Love's time with the Jazz will end in a buyout, whenever that may be, but the report gives us a potential timeline to watch out for in terms of when the two sides might reach an agreement.
Currently, the Jazz have 16 traditional contracts on the active roster, meaning that before October's season opener tips off, Utah will have to cut ties with at least one player to slim to 15 players, along with three on two-way contracts.
The easy way for the Jazz to make those changes would likely center on buying out Love, or Utah could also decide to release K.J. Martin, who resides on a non-guaranteed contract before next season himself. But, considering that Martin was rather productive in his time with the Jazz since being traded at February's deadline, it feels more likely that he'll stay, while Love finds a new home elesewhere.
As for where Love could end up outside of Utah? Initial speculation linked Love to being interested in joining a "glamour market" like Los Angeles or New York, with both the LA Clippers and LA Lakers receiving looks as a potential fit. But both teams have their respective roster hurdles they'd need to overcome if they were actually interested in adding Love.
For now, the verdict on where Love will play his 18th career season in the NBA remains up in the air, but don't expect it to be in Utah.