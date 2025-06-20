Former Utah Jazz Coach Gets Update on Knicks Job
One former Utah Jazz assistant still remains ever so slightly in the mix to be hired for the New York Knicks' head coaching vacancy this summer, but it might not be the most likely outcome in the cards.
According to SNY's Ian Begley, former Jazz coach and current Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Johnnie Bryant is a "longer shot" to land the Knicks' head coaching job.
"Johnnie [Bryant], it was more of a longer shot there," Begley said of the Knicks' head coaching job. "When you're talking about the coaches who have been in, or will be in for interviews... I think those are the guys that have much higher odds of landing this thing than a Johnnie Bryant. And I don't think that's a shot at Bryant at all, it's just the reality of where he is, and where he would be with the Knicks as a first-time head coach."
Bryant has been an assistant coach with the Cavaliers since being hired on during the 2024 season from the Knicks, where he was for four years following his long-spanning time on the sidelines for the Jazz.
Bryant started his coaching career with the Jazz in 2014 as an assistant, and was a key part of the team's coaching staff through his tenure, developing a strong relationship with All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who he now coaches in Cleveland.
As for Bryant's chances at the Knicks' job, the hopes seem to look slim. New York is likely to focus on experienced, tenured names in the league with former tread as a head coach to lead their team with win-now aspirations, rather than throwing what would be a first-year coach in Johnnie Bryant into the fire from day one, if he were hired onboard.
Bryant was also a candidate in the Phoenix Suns' head coaching search earlier this offseason, and was even among the two finalists to land the position, before that gig was dealt to fellow Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott.
Instead, Bryant looks primed to continue his role with the Cavaliers who come off of an impressive 60-win season, and perhaps help Cleveland come out to a better result in the postseason next year after a tough second-round exit this go around.